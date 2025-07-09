Brooklyn Park councilman announces run for Melissa Hortman’s vacant Minnesota House seat

(ABC 6 News) — A Brooklyn Park City Councilman is hoping to fill the seat left behind by the late Representative Melissa Hortman.

Christian Eriksen posted on Facebook, saying he is running to respect her legacy.

Eriksen is looking for an official endorsement from the DFL.

“With many emotions, I am announcing my candidacy for MN House District 34B. I know in our communities, this seat will endure as “Melissa’s Seat.” It is with great respect to her legacy, as well as the legacy of all those whom have served before us, that I run for this office,” Eriksen wrote in the post.

Governor Tim Walz is yet to announce a special election for the seat.