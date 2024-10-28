Breezy, near-record warm Monday

Temperatures are expected to be near-record levels on Monday.

A blustery southerly wind gusting up to 30-35 MPH at times will help drive in unseasonably warm air for late October.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 70s by afternoon which will likely be near-record territory for many communities. The record-high temperature in Rochester is 72° set in 1945.

The day will start with some clouds before turning mostly sunny heading toward the lunch hour before additional clouds build late in the afternoon through Monday night.

The thicker clouds overhead along with a continued southerly breeze, will keep overnight temperatures mild for late October as they are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s which is several degrees above the average high temperature for this time of year.