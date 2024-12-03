Breezy, cold Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds

Tuesday will be a breezy and cold day under a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures are expecting to be below-average once again.

High pressure will be overhead keeping the weather quiet, but moisture will still be present with clouds overhead through much of the day. There will be some breaks with sunshine, but it won’t provide much warmth.

Temperatures are again expected to be below-average with highs in the mid-to-upper 20s. The average high temperature in early December is around the lower 30s.

The wind will increase through the day with a southerly breeze leading to gusts up to 25 mph at times which will be enough to keep wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the teens throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but remain fairly steady around the middle 20s through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning due to the southerly breeze.