Breezy, cold Monday with morning light snow

Light snow will be around through midmorning on Monday followed by decreasing clouds the rest of the day.

A clipper system will slide south through the region during the morning hours leading to light snow and flurries. Snow accumulations of a dusting to around a half of an inch are likely for most before the snow ends around midmorning. While it won’t be a lot of snow, there may be some slippery spots on area roads, bridges, overpasses, etc.

Clouds will thin out leading to at least a partly cloudy sky with sunshine the rest of the day.

It’ll be a tad breezy with a northwest wind gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Temperatures are expected to be well below-average with daytime highs around the middle 20s.

The sky will remain partly cloudy through Monday night with temperatures dropping into the middle teens by Tuesday morning. The wind will also become much lighter.