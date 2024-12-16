Breezy, cloudy Monday with morning fog

Monday will be cloudy and breezy with some fog around to start the day which may be locally dense in spots.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect through the middle morning hours as low-level moisture from the weekend system still lingers through the area before it’s expected to clear out after midmorning. Visibility may drop to around a quarter of a mile or less at times in areas under the advisory.

Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy day with a breezy west wind which may gust up to 30 mph at times.

Energy will swing through during the morning hours leading to a few flurries or sprinkles for some. A cold front will also slide through this afternoon with a few sprinkles possible.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s to near 40° which is several degrees above-average for the middle of December.

Clouds will stay put through Monday night with the wind becoming lighter overnight into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 20s by morning.