Sheriff’s office releases name of victim in Pine Island suspicious death

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jacob Byler was found deceased outside his shared Pine Island home on County Road 5 Monday evening.

According to Capt. Tim Parking with the OCSO, deputies responded to a medical/deceased call at about 6 p.m. Monday, and found Byler near the home’s driveway with “extensive burn wounds.”

Parkin said there had been a fire inside a portion of the home, but it is unknown why the fire started or how Byler was found outside the residence.

The fire investigation was suspended Monday evening after it got dark–but Parkin said the OCSO will work with the fire marshall this morning to try to determine the cause of the fire.

Law enforcement is also awaiting autopsy results Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY

(ABC 6 News) – One person is found dead after a fire in Pine Island Monday night, with officials leading an investigation into what they call a “suspicious death”.

It happened at 9230 County RD 5 NW in Pine Island.

The call came in at 5:50 p.m. Monday night.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Pine Island Fire Dep. as well as the medical examiner.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information as soon as it’s available.