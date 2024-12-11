Blustery, very cold Wednesday with light snow showers

Arctic air is on the move and will arrive on Wednesday leading to a very cold day with falling temperatures, blustery winds and the chance of some light snow showers or flurries.

Light snow showers will linger into the morning hours with some slippery roads likely for the commute. Snow accumulations are expected to be very minor with only a few tenths of an inch for most communities.

High pressure will build into the area throughout the day as cold Arctic air surges south into the region leading to temperatures falling from the twenties and teens in the morning into the single digits by afternoon. The dry air will also squeeze out the remaining moisture with some flurries or a light snow shower possible during the afternoon.

A brisk northwest wind is expected to gust up to 35 mph at times resulting in wind chills falling below-zero into the afternoon and teens below-zero by evening.

Clouds will clear late Wednesday night as high pressure settles overhead. The wind will also lighten overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall below-zero for the first time this season as they drop into the single digits below-zero with wind chills likely in the range of -15° to -25°.