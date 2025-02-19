Bitterly cold temperatures continue Wednesday

Arctic air will once again tighten its grip on the Weather First area on Wednesday with bitterly cold temperatures continuing to linger for another day.

A weak system will pass through the Upper Midwest reinforcing the Arctic cold. Temperatures will be in the teens below zero to start the day with dangerous wind chills as cold as -30° to -35° in some places.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb above zero with temperatures in the range of 1° to 5° area wide. Wind chills will be around -10° to -20° through much of the day thanks to a light northwest breeze with gusts up to 15 mph at times.

The system will push in some moisture so there will be more clouds than sun.

Temperatures will fall back into the single digits below zero by Thursday morning with expected wind chills between -20° to -30°, therefore a **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** goes into effect beginning Wednesday night lasting until mid-morning on Thursday.