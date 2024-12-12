Bitterly cold, but quiet Thursday

Arctic air will continue to grip the area on Thursday leading to a bitterly cold day and the coldest since the middle of January.

The day will start with temperatures in the single digits below-zero and wind chills in the range of -15° to -25°. Despite a mainly sunny sky and quiet weather with high pressure overhead, temperatures will only recover into the single digits above-zero by afternoon.

The wind will be light, but still enough to produce wind chills in the single digits below-zero throughout the day.

The sky will remain clear through Thursday night, and with high pressure overhead along with a light wind, temperatures will once again drop into the single-digits below-zero by Friday morning.