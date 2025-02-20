Bitterly cold air lingers through Thursday

Arctic air will continue to hold firm across the area on Thursday with another day of well below average temperatures expected.

The day will start with some clouds and temperatures in the single digits below zero. However, a light breeze will make it feel colder as wind chills will be in the range of -20° to -30°.

Any clouds will clear heading into the the late morning and afternoon hours with plentiful sunshine expected for the second half of the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle teens for highs, but wind chills will likely remain in the single digits.

High pressure will settle overhead on Thursday night with clear skies. Temperatures will once again drop below zero for the seventh time in the last eight days by Friday morning with wind chills of -10° to -15°.