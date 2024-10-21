Authorities say Freeborn County crash involved alcohol

ABC 6 NEWS — A crash occurred on Sunday evening in Freeborn County which authorities believed involved alcohol.

At about 5:15 p.m. on October 20, 60-year-old Robert Markwardt was driving on Highway 65 in Freeborn County when he left the road near 1st Street Northwest.

He and his passenger, 60-year-old Monica Fairchild, both suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. MSP crash reports say that neither were wearing helmets and that alcohol may have been involved in the crash.