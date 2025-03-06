Authorities investigate Oronoco bar burglary
(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Tilly’s Tavern in Oronoco.
Deputies responded to the bar on Wednesday, March 5, around 10 a.m. According to the report, a suspect broke a glass patio door and entered the bar overnight. The suspect then broke into a pull tab machine and stole several hundred dollars.
The investigation is ongoing.