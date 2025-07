(ABC 6 News) – Austin Area Arts has announced the entire Historic ParamountTheatre’s Grand Re-Opening Season following an extensive renovation and expansion project.

Tickets for the entire 2025-2026 Live at the Paramount Grand Re-Opening Season go on sale July

10 including an October 5, 2025, rental presentation of Elvis tribute: Anthony Shore & His All-Star

Band. Flexible, discounted show bundles are available for 10% to 25% off normal ticket prices.

Discount varies based on number of shows purchased as part of a single transaction.

Ticket prices vary, please check the website or call for details. Save money by purchasing tickets inperson at the ArtWorks Center. Online and phone sales are subject to additional convenience fees.

Additional information on all events can be found at www.austinareaarts.org.

September 14, 7:30 p.m. The Texas Tenors with the Austin Symphony Orchestra

The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history

of America’s Got Talent! Since appearing on the series in 2009, JC, Marcus and John have

performed over 2000 concerts, recorded 5 studio albums, produced 2 PBS Specials, and have the

distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s #10 Classical Artist in the World. The tenors’ most recent

albums “Outside the Lines”, “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” all

debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts. The tenors will be accompanied by the ASO conducted by

Stephen Ramsey. Sponsored by Belita Schindler, Randy & Wendy Kramer, and friends of the ASO.

September 20, 7:30 p.m. Mason Jennings, Minneapolis Singer-Songwriter

Minneapolis songwriter and indie-folk rock singer Mason Jennings writes that the songs from his

newest album Underneath The Roses were, “Written in an unprecedented burst,” following the birth

of his son, Western, in March 2022. For this album, between May and November 2022, Jennings

wrote 48 songs “covering all kinds of ground but…the central theme is overcoming fear with love.

With counsel to edit the 48 down to 11, I then enlisted the help of my Painted Shield bandmates to

record the songs.” Jenning’s previous album ‘Real Heart’ came out in January 2022 and received

extensive play across radio stations in metro areas around the country. Jennings adds “It’s been a

long hard road of self-discovery and discernment for me the last few years and the roses wouldn’t be

here without what lies underneath.” Sponsored by Austin’s iconic The Tendermaid.

September 27, 7:30 p.m. A Night at the Paramount: Celebrating 96 Years of Entertainment

A historic night for a historic theatre produced by Dylan Kaercher – a tribute to popular music through

the decades starting with the 1920’s! Hosted by Roxi Manacoochi and featuring a large cast of

regional singers and musicians. On the heels of last season’s successful “A Night at the Opry,” this

show too will have you tapping your toes and singing along all night to hits from every decade!

October 17, 7:00 p.m. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine featuring music from Thank You, Brother

Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers

2019 Blues Music Award nominee and International Blues Challenge winner Kevin Burt is a

musician (vocals, harmonica, and guitar) whose smooth, warm vocal presentation and humor

audiences of all ages seem to enjoy. Two of Kevin’s primary influences are Bill Withers and Aaron

Neville. He has the ability to build a great rapport with the audience with his soul-inspired

presentation and natural stage presence. On his newest album Thank You, Brother Bill: A Tribute to

Bill Withers (Gulf Coast Records), Kevin resonates his soul with the music of Bill Withers. They have

a connection deeper than their voices. Says Burt, “Listening to Bill Withers tell a story or sing a song

for me is one and the same.” Sponsored by Wealth Management Solutions–Ameriprise Financial.

November 1, 6:00 p.m. Día de los Muertos Celebración, Day of the Dead Event

Join us for this community celebration of the Day of the Dead featuring music, dance, food, and

cultural traditions. Music provided by El Mariachi Estrella. Dance performance by Chinelos Caudillos

del Sur. Food provided by Alicia Bakery. Sponsored by Worlein-Hoff Funeral Homes.

November 4, 7:00 p.m. Dallas Brass: ‘American Musical Journey’ with Austin HS Band

Since its founding in 1983 by Michael Levine, the Dallas Brass has become one of America’s

foremost musical ensembles. The group has established a unique blend of traditional brass

instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion, which creates a performing entity of

extraordinary range and musical challenges. American Musical Journey incorporates a full

complement of brass and percussion for a musical travelogue through American history. From the

time of George Washington to the present day, music will be selected from the masters, including

musical styles from Dixieland, Swing, Broadway, Folk, Patriotic, and Pop. Something for everybody

including the talents of local high school musicians! Sponsored by Rick and Carol Young.

November 16, 2:00 p.m. Stuart Little, Lexington Children’s Theatre

From the loving heart of E.B. White, comes this merry musical about a noble mouse who jumps

headlong into adventures big enough to match any imagination. The play brings to life this fantasy

classic where Stuart, a mouse, is brought into the Little family. Although he is quite different from

other members of the family, Stuart is loved by all — except perhaps Snowbell, the family cat.

Stuart’s adventures include getting caught in a window shade, sailing a boat, making friends, and

embarking on the journey of a lifetime.



December 19, 7:00 p.m. Riders in the Sky Holiday Show

Winners of 2 Grammy Awards and back by popular demand, Riders in the Sky stand hats and

shoulders above the rest of the purveyors of comedy and western! For more than 40 years, they

have kept the flame passed on by Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, becoming modern-day icons with

their wacky humor, western wit, and cowboy way of life. Riders in the Sky pay tribute to and poke

gentle fun at the classic cowboy songs of the 1930s and 1940s. The group is made up of lead singer

Ranger Doug, Woody Paul on fiddle and vocals, Too Slim on string bass and guitar, and, and

“Cowpolka King” Joey Miskulin on accordion. Performance will be opened by fiddler Brian

Christianson and family. Sponsored by Dave Sylte, Belita Schindler, and Hoversten Johnson

Beckmann & Hovey, LLP.



January 10, 2:00 p.m. Piano Fondue Rocks: Dueling Pianos show

For a high-energy, interactive experience, look no further than this flagship Dueling Pianos Show. All

night long, you, the audience, get to choose every song we play on our beautiful baby grand pianos.

Sing, clap, dance, and laugh along with two of our talented and energetic entertainers. Two hours of

unbridled, unfiltered fun for all ages! Sponsored by Bremer Bank, an affiliate of Old National Bank.

January 31, 2:00 p.m. John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party

Produced and created by John Mueller, this is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy

Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly,

Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled,

high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the 50’s era: That’ll Be the Day, Peggy Sue,

Oh, Boy, Rave on, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, and more!



February 21, 7:00 p.m. SPAMILTON: An American Parody

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long running hit Forbidden

Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of eight, Spamilton: An American Parody is a sidesplitting new musical parody. A crash course of everyone’s favorite Broadway blockbusters,

including celebrity satires, pop culture zings accompanied with hip-hop on the piano! After tearing it

up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a

singing, dancing, comedy revolution! Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, “This smart, silly,

and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many

tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard

Alessandrini.” Sponsored by the Hormel Foods Corporation.



March 1, 2:00 p.m. Jungle Book presented by PANTO USA Theater Co.

As part of their 13th season of bringing outstanding programming to tour in the US, The Panto

Company USA is thrilled to bring the cherished family favorite story The Jungle Book to life on stage.

In this fully produced musical production, they bring to life Kipling’s tales with great scenery, cool

costumes, full of original modern songs, bursting with more excitement than you can imagine and of

course a happy ending. Bring Mowgli and all his pals to your audience for a true slice of amazing

Panto Company USA fun. Sponsored by Austin Hy-Vee.



March 13, 7:00 p.m. Dancing Wheels Company

If dance is an expression of the human spirit, then it is best expressed by people of all abilities. That

is the fundamental belief behind the Dancing Wheels Company & School. Considered one of the

premier arts and disabilities organizations in the U.S., Dancing Wheels is a professional, physically

integrated dance company uniting the talents of dancers both with and without disabilities. Mary

Verdi-Fletcher, the first professional wheelchair dancer in the U.S., founded the Dancing Wheels

Company in Cleveland in 1980. Born with spina bifida, Mary wanted to offer others with disabilities

full and equal access into the world of dance. An almost unimaginable concept at the time, Mary’s

vision and passion have since helped to revolutionize our very notion of dance – as well as what

defines a dancer. Dancing Wheels travels the globe advocating disability awareness and

entertaining 30,000-50,000 people each year. With a repertory of over 100 works from nationally esteemed choreographers and a message of inclusion and accessibility, the Company continually expands the reach of artistic possibilities while celebrating the universal spirit of dance.



March 27, 7:00p.m. Ball in the House, pop accapella

Ball in the House is Pop a cappella group based in Boston, MA, whose high energy shows have

audiences singing, dancing, even beatboxing along! With their extensive tour schedule (averaging

200 shows a year), Ball in the House has performed everywhere – from theaters to performing arts

centers, fairs & festivals, to opening for some of the biggest acts in the world, such as The Beach

Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, Lionel Richie, and many others!



April 11, 7:00 p.m. Next Generation Leahy

As with all forces of nature, the music and energy created by The Next Generation Leahy simply

cannot be contained. The drive to create music is powerful within each of the Leahy children. It has

given rise to multi-instrumental talents, whose dynamic live performances have been described as

“astounding” and “breath-taking.” Belying their young ages, these siblings are all accomplished multi-instrumentalists whose live performances are filled with the high-energy, infectious music associated

with the Leahy name. However, not content to play only the music of their Celtic heritage, these

musicians explore many genres of music and pull influences from far and wide. Fiddle, cello, French

accordion, singing, piano, and French-Canadian step-dancing.



April 25, 6:00 p.m. Muyehpen presented by Exposed Brick Theatre

The story of Muyehpen has been passed down for generations by the Knyaw (Karen) people of

Burma. Known to be the most beautiful Knyaw woman in her time, and possessing supernatural

powers, Muyehpen was kidnapped by the king of Siam and became a sacrifice. This is her narrative

of resistance and resilience, which lives on today. Written by Ehkhudah Zar, this is the first-ever

theater production by a Knyaw playwright in the U.S. and shares the story of Muyehpen with a new

generation. Exposed Brick Theatre originally produced the World Premiere of Muyehpen in May

2023 at the Historic Mounds Theatre in St. Paul. The play is performed in English. There will be a

talk with the playwright following the performance.