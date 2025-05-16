Austin’s “Canoemobile” takes students on a guided canoe tour of the Cedar River

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – This week, hundreds of children have taken to the Cedar River on the northern edge of Austin, MN to participate in the 8th annual “Canoemobile”.

This event is put on by the nonprofit organization Wilderness Inquiry, based in Bloomington, Minnesota. The event itself has taken place at the Ramsey Mill Pond in Austin.

Local elementary school kids are bused to this event throughout the week, for a guided canoe tour of the Cedar River. The tour includes a 1-mile round trip starting at the Ramsey Mill Pond.

As for why the event is put on…

“Our mission is to get people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and abilities, outside, into nature, and in canoemobiles case, onto their local waterways” says Rachel Andersen.

Two sessions have been held each day, including a 8:30 to 11:00 a.m session, and a 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. session.

For Rachel and her crew, these sessions have a much deeper meaning then just taking kids for a canoe ride.

“I like to think that taking young kids canoeing is going to save the world, getting them to experience new things, step outside of their comfort zone, do something new and challenging…that might scare them at first, but end up having a lot of fun” says Anderson.

This event also teaches kids how to row as a team, as well as how to keep the environment around them clean. Other group activities involved wilderness survival, such as how to start a fire with flint and steel.

Wilderness Inquiry has been hosting this event locally since 2018, and intends to continue doing so for years to come.

For more information, contact Mower County Water Plan & Outreach Coordinator Tim Ruzek at tim@mowerdistrict.org