Austin school board approves special election for multi-million dollar referendum

(ABC 6 News) – At Monday’s school board meeting, the Austin school board unanimously approved a special election for voters to decide the fate of the district’s multi-million dollar referendum.

A date for the special election has yet to be set.

The upcoming referendum includes to questions. The first surrounds a $54.7 million investment from voters for the district to make improvements at 8 buildings across the district. Those improvements would include: safer entrances, updated bathrooms, more accessible spaces, and renovations to bathrooms and classrooms.

The second question asks for $12 million for upgrades to the Ellis Middle School pool. The second question could only pass if the first question passes.

The school board also discussed the cost of the special election to the district. Officials estimate the printing of the ballots, the hiring of election judges, and renting voting machines would cost the district between $28,000-$33,000. Superintendent Dr. Joey Page says that money has already been accounted for in the district’s 25-26 budget.