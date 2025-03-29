Austin Pizza Ranch workers speak out on child accused of robbing store

The workers at the Austin Pizza Ranch Buffet are speaking out after an 11-year-old boy is accused of robbing the store.

(ABC 6 News) The workers at the Austin Pizza Ranch Buffet are speaking out after an 11-year-old boy was accused of robbing the store.

Pizza Ranch employees said the boy is a frequent visitor at the restaurant. They also say he stole a Playstation 5, money, food and shattered a door.

Assistant general manager for Pizza Ranch, Kevin Smith, said the kid’s behavior was very out of character for a child.

“Back in my day you didn’t do that stuff, Smith said.

Workers said the boy showed up almost every weekend and spent the entire day at the restaurant eating food and causing a disturbance and people quickly took notice.

“Customers say hey that kid was here all day,” Smith said.

When the kid showed up a second time after he stole a PlayStation, Pizza Ranch employee Tabitha Alvarado-Wencl said she found the boy hiding underneath a basketball arcade game.

“There was a little boy under the game and I asked him what he was doing there,” Alvarado-Wencl said. “He told me he was sleeping.”

When Alvarado-Wencl escorted the boy the front of the restaurant to wait for police, the kid bolted out the door.

“I tried running after him and I couldn’t catch him,” Alvarado-Wencl said.

Pizza Ranch manager Alyssa Alvarado said its instances like these that changed the safety procedures at Pizza Ranch.

“Check the rooms, check the closet and we were very thorough about it because we did not want it to happen again,” Alvarado said.

Austin police brought the kid into a juvenile detention facility and a petition was issued for third degree burglary. Austin’s police chief said they responded to two burglary calls at Pizza Ranch since December.