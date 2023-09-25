Austin man pleads guilty in meth investigation

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man pleaded guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in Mower County Court, following a Dec. 2022 drug investigation.

Raul Javier Gomez Jr., 43, was originally charged with drug possession, storing meth near children or vulnerable adults, and obstruction of the legal process after police searched his 31st Street SW apartment.

RELATED: Three charged after Austin meth sting; one pleads guilty – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to Gomez Jr.’s plea agreement, he may be eligible for a probation sentence, if he is a first-time drug offender.

The second and third charges will be dismissed at sentencing, according to court documents.

Gomez Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Co-defendant Israelia Robinson, 41, also appeared in Mower County Court Monday, but did not enter a guilty plea.

Robinson is scheduled to appear for an unspecified hearing Oct. 9.

Carlos Alberto Paez, a visitor, pleaded guilty to 5th-degree drug possession in May of this year. He was sentenced to two years’ probation in July.