Austin man appears on child molestation charges

ABC 6 NEWS — An Austin man appeared in court on one felony charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct, following an allegedly inappropriate conduct with a minor, on Friday.

According to court documents, in February of this year, Austin police were alerted to a minor reporting having been sexually touched by Tyler McAnally, 37.

The child said McAnally groped her while she was sleeping, at age 8.

The child described an assault and said she had avoided McAnally since. An adult confirmed the latter.

According to court documents, McAnally was convicted of criminal sexual misconduct in the first, second, third and fourth degree in 1998.

An new omnibus hearing for this new charge is set to take place on November 22 at 3 p.m. in the Mower County Courthouse.