Austin home goes up in flames Thurs.; residents temporarily displaced

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Dept. responded to a house fire just after 2:45 p.m. on Thurs. afternoon as dozens of people gathered to watch firefighters battle the flames.

According to AFD, once crews were on-scene they saw flames showing out the window on both sides of the home.

Chief Jim McCoy says one person inside thankfully escaped with some of their cats. Everyone else that lives in the home were outside at the time of the fire.

Sadly, four kittens died in the blaze.

Chief McCoy said this was a difficult fire.

“We did have some spots where the floor was burned out on the second story and the fire was in the attic,” said Chief McCoy. “It was starting to burn through in the attic, the roof started coming down, everyone was pulled out and we used the aerial from there to finish the putting it out.”

The Red Cross is assisting the family in finding a place to live.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Also assisting at the scene was the Mapleview Fire Dept., Rose Creek Fire Dept., Brownsdale Fire Dept., the Austin Police Dept. and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.