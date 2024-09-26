Austin duo charged with burglary

ABC 6 NEWS — Two Austin residents have been arrested and charged with four counts, including one two felony burglary charges, each for an alleged robbery that took place on Monday.

David Lopez, 18, and Shailin Ohrtman, 20, have each been charged with 1st-degree burglary–possess dangerous weapon; 2nd-degree burglary of a dwelling; 4th-degree damage to property, and misdemeanor theft.

According to court documents, Austin police responded to 7th Avenue NW for a burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

The suspects allegedly fled from the scene, with the victim stating that a number of personal items, including an Oculus Gaming System, a PlayStation 5 controller, and around $300 in cash were missing.

Police were able to catch Lopez and Ohrtman after a foot chase down 4th and 5th Avenues NW, with Lopez allegedly turning himself in, reportedly saying, “I give up.”

Police took Ohrtman to the ground a little way away, and allegedly located a pocketknife and hammer on her person.

Both are scheduled to appear in Mower County Court again Oct. 7.