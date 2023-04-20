Austin couple arrested on combined 24 child porn charges, 3 drug charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple appeared in Mower County Court Thursday on a combined 24 child pornography charges and 3 drug charges.

Jose Luis Rodriguez, 27, faces 17 charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography, one charge of storing meth near children or vulnerable adults, and one charge of drug possession.

Anna Victoria Gravina, 33, faces 7 charges of possession and dissemination of child pornography, and one charge of storing meth near children or vulnerable adults.

According to Mower County court records, the Austin Police Department received 19 tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in March of 2022, alleging that someone with Rodriguez’s information had uploaded more than 3,000 files of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM, or child pornography) to a Google Drive and Photos account beginning in May of 2020.

Gravina’s user information was also flagged in the report.

The downloads allegedly took place in the city of Austin, MN, but court records indicate that Rodriguez and Gravina no longer lived in the address listed in the report.

According to court records, APD received two more ICAC reports in November of 2022 associated with more than 400 more CSAM uploads.

Austin police allegedly obtained search warrants for data related to Rodriguez and Gravina’s Facebook accounts in December of 2022, where officers allegedly saw evidence that Gravina had used Messenger to send Rodriguez 45 CSAM images.

Austin police claim that they learned Rodriguez and Gravina’s Austin address in late March of 2023, obtained a search warrant for the Oakland Avenue address and suspects April 10, and arrested the pair April 18.

According to Austin police, Gravina claimed that her accounts had been hacked, then that she suspected Rodriguez viewed CSAM.

Law enforcement allegedly located drug paraphernalia in the home where the two live with two children, and seized multiple electronic devices which were sent to the MN BCA, according to court records.

Austin police also claim Rodriguez had a small baggie of methamphetamine in one pocket when he was arrested.

The two are scheduled to appear in Mower County Court May 4.