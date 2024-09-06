Austin Chamber hosts “Day on the Farm”

ABC 6 NEWS — The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual “Day on the Farm” event on September 24, with this year’s event expected to draw hundreds of students.

At the event, students will go through lessons at different agricultural locations to learn about the world of agriculture and what goes into putting food on the table.

In a press release, the chamber says that this year’s locations will include Jeff Sayles Hog Farm, the Sayles Dairy Farm and the Mower County Fairgrounds.

“Not all classrooms have four walls, and this event is a perfect example of that,” says Joe Bower, President of the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce. “Day on the Farm is more than just a field trip; it’s a chance for kids to connect with our local food producers, understand where their food comes from, and develop a deeper appreciation for the hard work that goes into farming. It’s heartwarming to see the joy and curiosity on their faces as they learn about this vital industry.”

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce says that the event this year is expected to draw hundreds of area third-graders.