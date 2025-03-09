APS releases radon, lead test results

APS lead and radon testing

(ABC 6 News) – At the next Austin School Board meeting, the board will be disclosing schools did in both radon and lead-in water testing.

Minnesota law requires schools that receive health and safety revenue to conduct radon testing according to the state’s Radon Testing Plan.

Of the 342 test kits placed in 290 separate locations, the Oakland Education Center and Wescott Athletic Complex were the only places with elevated radon levels.

Officials will now increase the fresh air intake within the buildings while continuing to test the levels to check when in the day and what days the levels are high.

The district also released its lead-in-water-testing results, which included 250 water samples taken from 12 locations. Only 16 locations exceeded allowable levels, adding lead reduction filters to all water lines. After retesting, only two locations were open: the Sumner and Austin high school kitchens. Those locations have been retested, and results are pending.

Since 2017, Minnesota law has required public and charter schools to test for lead in drinking water every five years.

PREVIOUS STORY: Minnesota Department of Health releases new lead service line map – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

You can see results for all Minnesota schools here.

APS released test results as part of their upcoming school board agenda and will discuss the results at the school board meeting on Monday, which begins at 5:30 pm.