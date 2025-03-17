ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Heavy snow, gusty winds and hazardous travel likely

Winter is hanging on until the very end as a strong late-season storm system will bring heavy snow and strong gusty winds on Wednesday which will likely lead to some hazardous travel conditions. Therefore, Wednesday is an ALERT DAY!

A surface low pressure system will track from the Central Plains into Southern Iowa and Northern Illinois putting the Weather First area on the colder and wintry northwest side of the system. There will be plenty of moisture and energy for this system to work with as heavy snow will be likely at times with snowfall rates that may be around or exceed 1″ per hour.

Precipitation will likely start as rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures will likely be a few degrees above the freezing mark. However, any rain will mix with and eventually changeover to snow through the morning into the afternoon with temperatures around the lower-to-middle 30s.

The snow will be accompanied by strong gusty winds that may approach 50 mph or higher resulting in blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions leading to hazardous travel especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Snow will begin to taper off Wednesday evening as the storm pulls away to the east.

A narrow 50-100 mile band of heavy snow will setup across portions of the area where some communities may get 6″ or more while others a lot less. A small shift in storm track can make all the difference in what places see very little snow or several inches. More specifics will be likely late Monday and Tuesday once the system makes it onshore over the west coast.

A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect at 4:00 AM on Wednesday until 1:00 AM on Thursday for the entire Weather First area.