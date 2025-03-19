ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Blizzard Warning with heavy snow, strong winds to make for hazardous travel conditions

A late-season winter storm will lead to heavy snow for some along with strong winds which will result in blizzard conditions across the Weather First area, therefore it is an ALERT DAY!

The system will push into the area during the early morning hours with rain and even a few thunderstorms possible for some, while others will see snow. Any rain will make the full transition to snow through the morning before becoming heavy at times around lunchtime into the afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour will be possible at times. Snow will taper off by early-to-mid- evening.

Strong winds with gusts of 50-60 mph will be likely leading to blizzard conditions with blowing snow and low visibility resulting in hazardous travel. Therefore, a BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the entire Weather First area until late evening.

The system has trended further southeast in the last 12-18 hours. The higher snowfall totals of around 5-9″ will be likely near and south of I-90 where a few places may see some higher amounts. Further north, there will be a sharp cutoff with amounts of 2-5″.

Even after the snow ends, strong gusty winds up to 40 mph will be likely through the night into early Thursday with blowing snow and difficult travel likely especially in the open areas.

Sunshine returns for Thursday which will help begin to melt the snow.