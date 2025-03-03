ALERT DAY: Tuesday night-Wednesday. Rain to heavy snow, strong wind and hazardous travel

A strong late-season storm system will impact the entire Weather First area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, snow and strong gusty winds.

A few light showers will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday with rain chances increasing throughout the day on Tuesday before switching to snow sometime Tuesday evening.

This system will have a lot of moisture to work with so rainfall amounts around 0.50″ to 1″ are possible for much of the area. Considering the ground is still frozen, there will likely be some ponding and possibly some ditch and field flooding.

Rain switches to snow on Tuesday evening into the overnight hours on Wednesday as the center of the system tracks south of the area from Kansas City to Chicago, putting the Weather First area on the cold, wintry side of the system. Periods of heavy snow will be possible with snowfall rates up to 1″/per hour at times.

The wind will also be strong with gusts of 40-50 mph at times likely leading to blowing snow and low visibility resulting in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Snow will gradually wind down through Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours.

Snowfall amounts are still a bit uncertain at this time due to uncertainty on where the storm’s deformation band will setup, but amounts of 6″ or more is possible for some.

A **WINTER STORM WATCH** goes into effect at 9:00 PM on Tuesday until 3:00 PM on Wednesday with an **ALERT DAY** also in the Tuesday night to Wednesday time period.

Expect more details to come.