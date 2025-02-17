ALERT DAY TUESDAY AM: Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
Arctic air will continue to grip the area into Tuesday with frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills leading to an ALERT DAY from Monday night through Tuesday morning.
An **EXTREME COLD WARNING** goes into effect for the entire Weather First area from Monday night through Tuesday morning. Wind chills are expected to be in the range of -30° to -40° with some areas possibly even colder.
Air temperatures will drop to near record-lows for the day with many communities in the teens and 20s below zero by Tuesday morning.
Despite a few clouds, the day will feature quite a bit of sunshine with a light northerly wind. High temperatures by afternoon are expected to be in the single digits below zero with wind chills of -15° to -25°.