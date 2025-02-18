ALERT DAY TUESDAY AM: Frigid temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills expected

Arctic air will tighten its grip across the region with frigid temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills expected through Tuesday morning.

An ALERT DAY is in place through the morning hours as dangerously cold wind chills of -35° to -40° are expected. An **EXREME COLD WARNING** is also in place for the entire Weather First area through the morning hours.

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure builds in overhead, but it won’t provide much warmth as afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the single digits below zero with a few communities possibly getting to zero or barely above.

A light northwest wind will lead to wind chills in the range of -20° to -30° throughout the afternoon and into the evening, but they are expected to drop to near -35° Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As a result, a **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** goes into effect from 6:00 PM Tuesday until 12:00 PM on Wednesday for the entire Weather First area. Temperatures will once again drop into the teens below zero by Wednesday morning.