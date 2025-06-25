ALERT DAY THURSDAY: Strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, localized flooding possible

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday into Thursday will saturate the ground leading to some concern for localized flooding. Also, a few strong or severe thunderstorms are possible on Thursday afternoon.

The combination of the severe thunderstorm and flooding potential has led to Thursday being an ALERT DAY, so make sure to stay weather aware.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours with increasing coverage likely during the afternoon as a surface low pressure system drags a cold front through. There is still some uncertainty on the timing of the front and if the atmosphere can destabilize in time before the front passes through. If the atmosphere can recharge, strong or severe thunderstorms would be more likely. The main threats would be strong wind gusts and heavy downpours with hail a lesser threat along with an isolated tornado.

Any locations that see repeated rounds of heavy rain from Wednesday and Thursday could see some localized flooding or flash flooding. Rises on streams and rivers are also likely in the days ahead with some minor flooding possible if the heavy rains fall in any particular river basin.

Total rainfall amounts of 2.00″ to 4.00″ is likely across much of the area with locally higher amounts possible in locations that do see repeated rounds of heavy rain.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to gradually end Thursday evening with dry weather returning on Friday into the weekend.