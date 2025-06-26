ALERT DAY Thursday: Severe thunderstorms possible with heavy rain

Thursday will bring additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or severe especially during the afternoon. Therefore, it is an ALERT DAY!

A frontal boundary will be draped across the area which will be the focus of where strong thunderstorms will be more likely. There is still some uncertainty on where that boundary may lay out, but it’s possible it’ll be near the Minnesota and Iowa state line where areas near and south of I-90, especially in North and Northeast Iowa, will have a higher chance to see severe thunderstorms.

There is a chance for showers through about midmorning with most locations likely seeing a lull until early-to-midafternoon when another round of showers and thunderstorms will be likely. These have the potential to be strong or severe with strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes possible. Heavy downpours are also likely which could lead to some localized flooding considering how wet the soil is from Wednesday’s rounds of rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has a yellow Level 2 (of 5) risk for the potential of strong or severe thunderstorms south of I-90 into North and Northeast Iowa with a Level 1, and lesser risk, further north. The timing for strong thunderstorms will be mainly between 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to wind down during the evening hours.

It’ll be a warm and muggy day with afternoon high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s. The warmest will be near and south of the frontal boundary.

