ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Wintry mix of ice, snow may lead to slippery travel

A storm system is expected to cross the region late Friday night into Saturday bringing a mixed bag of precipitation including freezing rain, sleet, snow and possibly rain for some.

The storm will pull warmer air northward along with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Precipitation will likely develop sometime overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to be well below freezing in the teens and 20s. However, at approximately 5,000 feet higher in the atmosphere, temperatures will be warmer and above freezing. Precipitation will fall through the warm layer as rain, however as it gets closer to the surface, it’ll move through a shallow layer of cold air and below freezing temperatures allowing the rain to freeze on contact with the surface leading to some icing on roads, parking lots, sidewalks, etc. likely resulting in slippery conditions.

Temperatures may cool enough aloft later in the day as cold air wraps in behind the system, that snow would be possible leading to some minor accumulations.

High temperatures for the day will hover around the freezing mark, and if they can climb above freezing, some rain would also be possible.

Saturday will be an ALERT DAY due to the threat of mixed precipitation leading to the possibility of slippery travel.

Keep checking back for updates on this system.