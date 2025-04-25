ALERT DAY MONDAY: Severe thunderstorms with all hazards possible during the afternoon, evening

Severe weather is looking increasingly likely on Monday with all hazards possible during the afternoon and evening. Therefore, Monday is an ALERT DAY!

A warm front will lift north through the area Sunday night into Monday morning leading to showers and a few thunderstorms. These will likely be non-severe.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s behind the front heading into the afternoon with moisture also increasing as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s making it feel a bit humid.

The warm air and moisture will lead to instability and thunderstorm energy to increase through the afternoon into the evening which will help fuel the potential of severe thunderstorms as a cold front passes through from west-to-east.

All hazards are looking possible including large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa in a risk for the potential of severe weather. It’s a fairly broad risk considering it’s still a few days out, but expect the risk area to get trimmed down and tweaked as it gets closer and more finer details emerge such as location, timing and more specific severe hazards.

It’s important to have a severe weather plan in place and stay updated on future forecasts especially for those who may have outdoor plans. Also, download the ABC 6 News app and have multiple ways to receive warnings.