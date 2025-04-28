ALERT DAY MONDAY: Severe thunderstorms likely during the afternoon, evening

Severe thunderstorms are looking likely across the entire Weather First area during the afternoon and evening hours. Therefore, Monday is an ALERT DAY!

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours as a warm front lifts north through the area. These will likely be non-severe, however can’t rule out some hail and gusty winds.

There’ll likely be a break with low-end chances of a shower or thunderstorm from midday until the late afternoon and early evening hours as a cold front approaches likely triggering another round of showers and thunderstorms which will likely become severe given the atmospheric conditions that’ll be in place.

A breezy south wind gusting up to 40 mph at times will bring in warmer air and moisture behind the warm front with late afternoon temperatures pushing into the lower-to-middle 70s and dew point temperatures rising into the lower-to-middle 60s. It’ll feel like early June as daytime instability will ramp up which will be in place for thunderstorms to tap into once they develop with them likely becoming severe.

All severe weather hazards will be possible with large hail and a tornado threat if any discrete, isolated cells can develop. Thunderstorms will likely congeal into a line ahead of a cold front moving in from west-to-east with the main threat transitioning to damaging winds as gusts of 60-70 mph will be possible. Also, given the high amounts of wind shear and spin, embedded tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

The severe weather threat will likely be in the 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM timeframe with a few showers and thunderstorms possibly lingering into the overnight hours.

It’s important to have a severe weather plan in place and stay updated especially for those who may have outdoor plans. Make sure your phone can receive severe weather alert. Download the ABC 6 News app and have multiple ways to receive warnings.