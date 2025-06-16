ALERT DAY MONDAY (6/16/25), severe storms possible Monday afternoon/evening

Monday will be ALERT DAY for Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with severe storms possible during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Multiple rounds of energy have been traversing the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest the last few days, with this pattern continuing into Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night, and may be ongoing through Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon, a cold front will be tracking southeastward across Central Minnesota, where shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to kick off. By late afternoon and evening, storms may be tracking through Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa.

Here is where things become tricky, however. Morning storm activity could limit the amount the atmosphere is able to “recover” through the afternoon. If instability is not able to rebuild across the area, the severe storm risk is lower. However, if we remain on the dry side for a majority of the day, the chance for storms, potentially severe, increases.

Otherwise, the ingredients aloft and near the surface will promote the potential for severe thunderstorms. It will be a warm and humid day, with plenty of moisture available for storms to feed off of. Wind shear will also be present, capable of giving storms the boost they need to become severe.

For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather across a majority of the Weather First area. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.

Again, however, there is still a lot of uncertainty on how Monday will pan out. This will truly be a watch and see situation, where morning storm coverage will play a big part in afternoon/evening storm coverage, and severity. Timing is also hard to pin down because of this, and will depend on the speed of the cold front tracking through.

Stay tuned for the latest information as it becomes available, and make sure you have ways to receive severe weather warnings if/when issued by the National Weather Service.