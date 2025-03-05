ALERT DAY: Heavy snow, gusty winds with blizzard conditions Wednesday; hazardous travel likely

A powerful late-season winter storm will continue to churn across the region with snow and gusty winds leading to blizzard conditions and hazardous travel.

A BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect until 3:00 PM Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds and heavy snow will continue through the morning leading to snow-covered roads and blowing snow reducing visibility making travel hazardous across Southern Minnesota and much of North Iowa.

Snow, heavy at times, will continue across much of the area through the morning hours before gradually ending by early afternoon.

Even after the snow ends, the wind will continue to gust up to 40-50 mph through the afternoon into the evening leading to blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions especially in the open and rural areas. The wind will gradually lighten through the late evening and overnight hours into Thursday.

Total snowfall accumulatios of 5-9″ is likely across portions of North Iowa into Southeast Minnesota with 3-5″ across much of Fillmore and Houston Counties and just south of the state line with 1-3″ possible for much of Northeast Iowa.

High temperatures for the day will likely remain in the upper 20s for most with some lower 30s.

The clouds will clear by late afternoon into the evening with temperatures falling into the teens by Thursday morning with single digit wind chills.