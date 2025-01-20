ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold wind chills expected through Tuesday morning

Arctic air will continue its grip across the Weather First area through Tuesday with bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills therefore Monday and Tuesday morning is an **ALERT DAY**.

Monday will start out with temperatures in the teens below zero with wind chills in the range of -25° to -30°. Despite any sunshine, highs will only manage the single digits below zero by afternoon. A weak piece of energy will rotate through the area which also may bring some scattered flurries at times.

Temperatures will once again plummet on Monday night as they fall back into the teens below zero with wind chills of -30° to -35° for most by Tuesday morning. A southerly breeze will take over allowing temperatures to climb above zero with highs expecting to be in the single digits under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will return to near average with highs around the middle 20s on Wednesday before cooling back into the teens on Thursday with highs bouncing back into lower 20s on Friday.