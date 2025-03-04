ALERT DAY: Blizzard Warning for Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow, strong winds will lead to dangerous travel

A **BLIZZARD WARNING** will go into effect at 9:00 PM on Tuesday night until 3:00 PM on Wednesday for the entire Weather First area, along with an **ALERT DAY** for the same time period.

A strong late-season storm system will impact the entire area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, snow and strong winds.

A few light showers will be possible Tuesday morning into the afternoon with rain chances increasing by late afternoon into the evening hours. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible as this system has quite a bit of energy.

This system will also have a lot of moisture to work with so rainfall amounts around 0.50″ to 1″, or higher, are possible for much of the area. Considering the ground is still frozen, there will likely be some ponding with additional rainfall acting as runoff into streams and rivers as the ground won’t be able to absorb as much.

Rain switches to snow sometime late Tuesday evening, mainly in the 9PM to Midnight timeframe, as the center of the system tracks south of the area from approximately Kansas City to Chicago, putting the Weather First area on the cold, wintry side of the system. Periods of heavy snow will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning with snowfall rates up to 1″/per hour at times.

The wind will also be strong with gusts of 45-55 mph at times leading to blizzard conditions with blowing snow and low visibility resulting in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible across portions of North Iowa where a **HIGH WIND WARNING** is in effect overnight Tuesday until 3:00 PM on Wednesday.

Snow will gradually wind down through Wednesday morning into the early afternoon hours with clearing skies Wednesday night.

Total snowfall accumulations of 5-9″ is likely for much of the Weather First area with 2-5″ across portions of Northeast Iowa and further northwest into central Minnesota.