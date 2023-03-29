Ale & Art: Ukrainian egg decorating

(ABC 6 News) – Ukrainian art is front and center at Chaotic Good Brewing in Kasson.

Pysanky is a traditional way to decorate eggs in Ukraine. It involves melting wax over an open candle and then you paint your design onto the eggshell before dying it.

Century Art Teacher, Bailey Quam, led the class, who learned the practice in college.

“It’s kind of a nice way to raise awareness of Ukrainian heritage,” Quam said. “Also the process of decorating the eggs too. And the fact that it corresponds to the timing of Easter and everything makes it extra popular.”

Quam will host another class at Chaotic Good Brewing next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

You have to be 13 or older due to the use of an open flame. It costs nine dollars.