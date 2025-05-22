Albert Lea wastewater treatment staff earn top regional awards

(ABC 6 News) – Five of Albert Lea’s wastewater treatment staff members have been honored by the025 Minnesota Wastewater Operators Association (MWOA) Southeast Section. The winners were nominated by their peers, to be selected for the awards.

According to the city of Albert Lea, the award recipients are: Dustin White, Class A Operator of the Year; Matthew Larson, Class B Operator of the Year; Parker Hanna, Class D Operator of the Year; Lane Ohl, Rookie Operator of the Year; and Travis Rauenhorst, Lab Operator of the Year. As a result of their regional success, they will now compete for the 2025 state awards to be announced at the MWOA State Conference in Grand Rapids this July.

“I am extremely proud of my entire crew and especially these five individuals for their recent recognition as standing out in the wastewater field among their peers. Whether they win state or not, the entire crew is a winner in my mind. The team currently includes four members who have already earned MWOA state awards,” Huston said.

“My plan is to continue training and working with all of my staff until they are all state award winners. The City of Albert Lea and I are blessed to have such a fantastic, knowledgeable and hard-working crew.”