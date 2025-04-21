Albert Lea Public Library to close April 29, 30 for software upgrades

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Public Library will soon be upgrading its catalog and online system in an effort to improve access to the library’s collection. According to library officials, the upgrades will also expand search capabilities and enhance the library experience both online and in-person. In order to prepare for the upgrades, the library will be closing its doors on Tuesday April 29 and Wednesday, April 30. The library, located at 211 E. Clark St., will then reopen with the new system on Thursday, May 1.

Albert Lea Library officials say the upgrade is a part of a regional effort know as SELCO or Southeastern Libraries Cooperating. SELCO has been using the current software for patron management services since the early 2000’s and is now outdated. This software is critical to library operations, from ordering items for the collection, communicating with patrons, and reporting on usage of library services.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Miss Patty’ says farewell to the Albert Lea Public Library – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

During the upgrade process, from Sunday, April 27, after 5 p.m., to Thursday, May 1, the library will not

Issue new cards.

Accept new hold requests for items.

Make changes to patron accounts, including renewing items and updating card expiration dates.

Check in items. Patrons should return checked-out items after May 1

In addition, the online catalog and SELCO Libraries app will be unavailable. The library will fulfill holds placed before April 28. On Monday, April 28, the library will be open normal hours, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., with limited functionality:

Items can be checked out that are available in the library or on the holds shelf.

Public computers, Wi-Fi, printing and copy services will be available.

The Albert Lea Public Library will update all links on its website when the new system is live. Patrons may need to update their browser and device links. Instructions on how to do this will be provided once the library has the new link. Hoopla and Libby will not be impacted by the software migration.