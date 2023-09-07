Albert Lea man who spent nearly 3.5 years out on arrest warrant fails to appear at post-arrest hearing

(ABC 6 News) – In November of 2019, Kyle Gerald Williams of Mason City was cited for allegedly stealing gas from a Kwik Trip station on 14th Street NW, Austin.

In December of 2019, he failed to appear in Mower County Court for his arraignment on the misdemeanor charge.

Mower County issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 10, 2019. Bail was set at $500.

And on March 14 of this year, the warrant was finally served — 3 years, 3 months, and 5 days after its issuance.

Williams, now 30, appeared in court remotely and posted $0 bail with conditions, which included informing the court of his current address and phone number, and maintaining contact with Mower County probation officers.

He updated his address to a home in Albert Lea, MN.

A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 21, then Sept. 6, 2023.

On Wednesday, Williams failed to appear for his hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest Thursday, Sept. 7.

Mower County has ordered Williams held without bail or bond if and when he is located.