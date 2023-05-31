Albert Lea man injured in Interstate 35 crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Tuesday.

The crash happened around 1:19 pm Tuesday near mile marker 53 in Rice County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Wayne Clark, 64 of Albert Lea, and Neftali Alvarado Serra, 50 of Andover, were both driving south when they collided.

The State Patrol says Clark, Serra, and a passenger in Serra’s vehicle, Teresa Alvarado, 42 of Andover, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Clark was taken to a hospital in Owatonna for treatment.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office and North Ambulance assisted with this accident.