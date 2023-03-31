Albert Lea man gets more than 10 years in prison in child sex abuse case

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child beginning at age 8 or 9 has been sentenced has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Jeffrey Weir, 54, will face 130 months or more than 10 years in a St. Cloud correctional facility. Weir is credited with 101 days for time served.

Weir will also receive 10 years of conditional release after his sentence.

Weir pleaded guilty earlier this month to one amended count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct-under 16-multiple acts. Weir was originally charged with three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If Weir violates the conditions of his release within the 10 years, he can be re-arrested.