Albert Lea invites public to discuss adult-focused businesses

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea‘s Planning Commission will be holding a crucial public hearing on Tuesday, August 6. This hearing will be discussing a new zoning law, and your input is vital. Location limits will be decided for new cannabis, off-sale liquor, tobacco, and sexually oriented businesses.

The Planning Commission will either endorse the draft law presented by staff or propose changes. The draft would then go to Albert Lea City Council for approval. The potential impact of this law on our community is significant, and advancement is possible immediately after Tuesday’s public hearing.

Rest assured, the decision will be in the hands of the Albert Lea City Council, who will carefully consider all aspects. City staff will draft options, including hours of operation, for approval later this year.

Currently, Albert Lea has a moratorium on new applications for cannabis, off-sale liquor, tobacco, and sexually oriented businesses. This will expire in November without a council extension.

A moratorium is in place on new adult-focused businesses, pending new regulation approval.

The new zoning law proposal would prohibit adult-focused businesses in residential areas. The limitation also applies to historic downtown areas, areas near downtown, and interstates.

In other areas, new cannabis, off-sale liquor, and tobacco businesses would need to be at least 1,000 feet from schools. Daycares, residential treatment facilities, churches, and public parks used by minors require 500 feet of separation.

Sexually oriented businesses would need to be at least 1,000 feet from a school, 500 feet from a residential area, parks, recreational areas, public theaters, shopping centers, airports, or churches, and 1,500 feet from an interstate highway.

New adult-focused businesses must also be at least 500 feet from a similar business.

Existing adult-focused businesses will not be permitted expansion.