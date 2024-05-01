Albert Lea celebrates Cinco De Mayo

Albert Lea Cinco De Mayo.

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will be holding their third annual Cinco De Mayo celebration on Friday, May 3. Festivities will take place at the North Broadway Parking Lot from noon until 8:00 p.m.

Festivities include authentic Mexican food, drinks, music with Los Rebeldes & DJ Charly, a local craft market, Kids Activities, and Mexican BINGO.

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.