Albert Lea boaters on high alert after 4th of July crash injures two

Stars and stripes filled Fountain Lake in Albert Lea on Sunday as decorated boats motored their way through the city's 4th of July boat parade.

(ABC 6 News) – Stars and stripes filled Fountain Lake in Albert Lea on Sunday as decorated boats motored their way through the city’s 4th of July boat parade.

While folks had fun swimming, tubing and skiing their way across the lake, those driving and enjoying the boat life this year were on high alert after a crash Friday injured two people, sending them to the hospital.

RELATED: Two injured in 4th of July boat crash on Albert Lea Lake

Alex Burkard was dressed head to toe in hippie attire, as he was part of a boat with a peace, love and freedom theme for the parade. Burkard said his crew takes the boat out almost every day, and 4th of July is a time when they need to be on extra alert.

“You definitely got to be careful on the fourth of July, there’s a lot of people out there with not a lot of experience and you got to watch out for them sometimes,” Burkard said.

With so many people soaking up the sun out on the water, Jim Kelley, another boat parade participant, said he too is taking an extra step to be hyper-vigilant as to where people are on the water.

“Pay attention to where everybody is, people are kind of going all over the place, but if you pay attention yourself – keep people safe,” Kelley said.

It’s because of all the people swimming, tubing and skiing that Robert Peoble, a boat owner in Albert Lea, recommends people have a spotter on board with them.

“As the driver you watch the traffic, you have a mirror watching whoever you’re pulling but you need a spotter in the boat to keep track of them back there because you can’t keep your eyes on everybody,” Peoble said.”

While Albert Lea boaters urged the importance of being safe on the water, boat parade participant Amy Leach said keeping your body healthy is just as critical.

“I think sunscreen is a key factor too, we’ve had some very very burnt bodies the last couple days,” Leach said.

As the 4th of July weekend comes to a close, boaters said they don’t plan on letting their safety guard down while on the water the rest of the summer.