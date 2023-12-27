Alaskan man charged with assaulting Rushford police officer

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. — An Alaskan man is being charged with one felony count of assault on a peace officer, following an incident that took place just after midnight on Thursday, December 21.

Jayden Andrew, 22, of Kasigluk Alaska was brought into custody on Thursday, after Rushford Police Officer Caleb Stensgard reportedly responded to a call about a disturbance on Reservoir Road in Rushford, MN.

According to a criminal complaint, when Stensgard arrived, he found Andrew arguing with a woman who claimed Andrew punched her in the face. When Stensgard attempted to put Andrew in custody, he allegedly spun around and headbutted the officer.

Andrew will make his initial appearance in Fillmore County court on Wednesday, December 27. He is being charged with the aforementioned felony, as well as two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and four counts of misdemeanor obstruction charges.