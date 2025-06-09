Air Quality Alerts cancelled, chilly into Monday

The *AIR QUALITY ALERT has been CANCELLED for all of Southeastern Minnesota as of around 6:30 PM CDT. Ground-smoke levels have dropped across the area, but skies will continue to look hazy this evening, due to smoke aloft.

It will be on the pleasant side this evening, with temperatures dropping through the 60F’s, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower may make it into the northern viewing area later in the evening, but most locations will remain dry through the evening hours.

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the low to mid 50F’s by daybreak. Winds will remain blustery out of the west, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. This will make for a chilly night across the viewing area!

Precipitation chances increase significantly overnight, as moisture wraps around an area of low pressure passing us by to the north. Light rain will be most widespread before daybreak Monday. Rain totals will be on the lower end, with most locations only seeing a tenth of an inch or so.

Monday will be a chilly day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Scattered showers will remain possible through most of the day, as low pressure continues to pass us by to the north. Not everyone will see rain, but there will be just enough instability for a few pop-up showers.

Mostly cloudy skies and blustery northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times, will prevent temperatures from climbing out of the mid to upper 60F’s. This puts us about 10F below average for this time of year!

Clouds will begin to decrease Monday afternoon, especially along and west of I-35, but pop-up shower potential lingers into the early evening.