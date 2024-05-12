Air quality alert issued in Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota.

The alert takes effect at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, and runs until noon on Monday, May 13.

Rochester and Albert Lea are both considered affected areas.

Other affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Brainerd, Alexandria, Marshall, Worthington, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Winona, Ortonville, Mankato, Bemidji, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

According to a press release from MPCA, a band very heavy smoke from wildfires in northeast British Columbia has moved into northern Minnesota and will sweep south across the state on Sunday behind a cold front.

The smoke will reach central Minnesota by Sunday afternoon and southern Minnesota by Sunday evening. Smoke will clear the northern half of the state overnight and air quality will improve there.

Smoke will persist through midday Monday across southern Minnesota and air quality will gradually improve through the day as the smoke begins to disperse.

Air quality is expected to reach the Red (Unhealthy) category for much of the state. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for everyone, across all of Minnesota.

In the red area, sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. Everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time spent outdoors.

For a full description of each air quality category, visit airnow.gov.

Anyone may begin to experience symptoms such as irritated eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Sensitive or more exposed individuals may experience more serious health effects, including worsening of existing heart or lung disease and respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, possibly leading to an asthma attack, heart attack or stroke.

Sensitive groups include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

Visit MPCA’s Air Quality Index webpage for information on current air quality conditions in your area