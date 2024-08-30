ABC 6 Sports Zone Football Kickoff 2024

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 Sports previews the upcoming 2024 high school football season in Northern Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.

Part 1

Sports Zone Football Preview Part 1

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Part 2

Sports Zone Football Preview Part 2

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Part 3

Sports Zone Football Preview Part 3

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Part 4

Sports Zone Football Preview Part 4

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

Part 5

Sports Zone Football Preview Part 5

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.